Transcript for Possibility of cross-country Christmas storm increases

Just when the nor'easter is over were ramping up for yet another storms this in the start from the Pacific northwest on Monday it makes its way into the central portion of the US here the midwest by Wednesday evening looks like rain switches over to snow in Chicago. I looked out of the south one to two inches of snow or rain rather there was some strong storms too this moves on these coast as mainly rainfall that's the big difference between this storm and the last storm. There could also be some damaging winds to along with localized flooding. Really good idea emerging potential there when rain falls on fresh snow and everything melts with a ground be wet not being able to soak it up it goes rate rivers and streams this wraps up as some snowfall across the northeast then we will see a asked of cold air behind it with teens below zero wind chills in the midwest the coldest air. That we have seen for the better part of an entire year and it even makes its way out East Coast do with the wind chills that'll likely drop down below freezing we'll take a look at your local forecast here it just a couple of.

