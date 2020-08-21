Transcript for Postmaster general vows to deliver election mail 'on time'

He's driven tell us more you give before this committee will be the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truce or help you. I do. After weeks of controversy. Public or US postmaster general who was originally facing lawmakers Friday. To address changes he's overseen of the Postal Service during the pandemic and your potential impact on millions of voters in the upcoming election as we head into the election season. I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation's election male. Securely and on time this sacred duty is my number one priority. Between now and Election Day. The Democrats really changes the Jolie hasn't acted including removing mail sorting equipment from some communities and limiting overtime hours have had the opposite effect are ready resulting in numerous complaints from Americans about delays in their mail service. Almost weekly that medication. Runs Asia. Hand and three urged and I and or emergency. As close to me and I didn't and heart medication Cindy tangle is with the American postal workers union. I'm hearing from. Our members to unveil our. Being left un work sitting on the work room floors on Friday did joy and knowledge reports of delays in the country particularly in urban areas. Or real and time to the coroner buyers. A substantial portion of the delays that relate to all and we have days where we shortened two engine 200 chariot race and this can go on true or oh law. Following the public backlash eventually did joy suspended the changes he made which she said were to save money. But despite complaints from consumers congress he has no plans to and do them. It's insignificant it's not materials that any. Saying that we do and I'm with sticking with them went where we're at right now. And this is not yet over the inspector general over the Postal Service is now investigating the changes vigil at Antony. Meanwhile the joy is scheduled to testify in another congressional hearing this one on the house side on Monday. And Washington pick a booming and be seen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.