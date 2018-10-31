Transcript for Potential hate crime investigated days after synagogue shooting

New at noon an actor and Tyson Medicaid in Brooklyn just days after the synagogue massacre of someone drew swastika is all over a building and Brooklyn Heights this is a look at the vandalism on guard in place. Police are treating the case as a potential hate crime. What we've seen in the last month. Is an increase in anti semantic hate crimes particularly swastika is buildings. And parts of the city. A police commissioner says at this point about half of the hate crimes they're investigating in the city. Are considered acts of anti semitism.

