Potential hate crime investigated days after synagogue shooting

Chalk-drawn swastikas were found on a building in New York City.
0:31 | 10/31/18

New at noon an actor and Tyson Medicaid in Brooklyn just days after the synagogue massacre of someone drew swastika is all over a building and Brooklyn Heights this is a look at the vandalism on guard in place. Police are treating the case as a potential hate crime. What we've seen in the last month. Is an increase in anti semantic hate crimes particularly swastika is buildings. And parts of the city. A police commissioner says at this point about half of the hate crimes they're investigating in the city. Are considered acts of anti semitism.

