Transcript for Pregnant mom, 2 young daughters vanish in Colorado

They're doing their best right now to figure out only if they can get sent city where they went Dave went on foot they went. Car they went somewhere on Monday night Christopher watts couldn't sleep quality and kiss them to bed tonight it was. There and with our act. That's why left out of this horrible his pregnant wife shin and into daughter Celeste and Belo went missing early Monday morning. After action and came home from a business trip and Arizona a left around 515. She's still here Christopher try calling her phone several times throughout the day with no answer for when he got home on Monday. Her purse keys and phone was left in the house she wasn't her kids were here. Note nobody here on Tuesday investigators spent the day trying to find any type of lead of four chris' family may have gone. We ask Chris if there was anything that could've happened to where she could have left on our own just hours. And doesn't look like our him had emotional conversation but I'll leave it of that it's. I salute them back. I was always want and come back. And it. If they're not safe right now Netflix does with an army apart as if they are safe they're coming back they're not it's this this has got to stop like somebody have to come forward. As of now Christopher's just looking for any way to speak to his wife and kids throughout they're just come back like somebody hazardous. Please bring her back. I need to see everybody I need to see everybody again this house was not complete but without anybody here care.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.