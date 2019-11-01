President Clinton is deposed in Paula Jones case: Part 7

When he was asked whether he'd had a sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky, the president said he had not.
8:39 | 01/11/19

Transcript for President Clinton is deposed in Paula Jones case: Part 7

{"id":60300741,"title":"President Clinton is deposed in Paula Jones case: Part 7","duration":"8:39","description":"When he was asked whether he'd had a sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky, the president said he had not.","url":"/US/video/president-clinton-deposed-paula-jones-case-part-60300741","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
