Transcript for President Jimmy Carter says he's 'at ease' with death

Former president Jimmy Carter says he is OK what dying than 95 year old made the comment. As Sunday school church service and his hometown up plains Georgia. His message was about belief in resurrection and life after death as a Christian. He talked about his cancer diagnosis for years ago first in his liver. Then in his brain. Host a prayer it is. We're even. That. Mr. Carter said his only concern about dine with missing his family but he realized that as a Christian. You would see them again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.