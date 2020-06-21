President Trump calls GOP the party of law and order

More
President Donald Trump called Republican the party of Abraham Lincoln, and the part of law and order.
3:00 | 06/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump calls GOP the party of law and order

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"President Donald Trump called Republican the party of Abraham Lincoln, and the part of law and order.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71369001","title":"President Trump calls GOP the party of law and order","url":"/US/video/president-trump-calls-gop-party-law-order-71369001"}