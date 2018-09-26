Transcript for President Trump holds solo press conference

President trump just spoke about an hour and twenty minutes hitting on everything international topics he talked about China. And trade there he hit on Ryan and you run nuclear deal also talked about North Korea. Touting his accomplishments with progress in North Korea. Also touted his accomplishments. In terms of the economy going after the Federal Reserve a little bit for raising interest rates. And then got on to politics. He and talking about Brett Cavanaugh giving a lot of different messages. There as well as rat grosans I want to bring in. Jonathan problem is there at the press there John I know it's a lot this sort of process seem at this just ended and it went on for so long. But let's start with this with with what he said about Kavanagh you know he did seem to raise a lot of doubts about the accusations coming out. But then I thought it was an important moment when he said he wants to eight years particularly from budget board tomorrow and if he. Thinks that having not is guilty of this that he would yes sure in his words rescind his nomination but he that. It. He was all over the map on this but I think that was the headline he left open. The possibility that he would withdraw the capital nomination and he made it very clear that he is going to be watching the hearing. Tomorrow and he made it very clear that he wants is attention. To be on that hearing really above all else can we asked. The other much anticipated. Meeting tomorrow with rod rows and Stein deputy attorney general. Unclear whether or not it was time which still on the job after that. After that but he said he may cancel that meeting so that all of the attention including his own attention. Will be focused on the capitol hearing and on the accusations that come forward. Off from Christine glossy ports so he was all over the map I mean at other times. Talking about like it was a con job that that capital was a fine man did he understands what false accusations are like he spoke at length about. The accusations that he's face that is the most I think I've ever heard him speak about those accusations so. Are really all over the map right by I think you're right to focus in on what he said about the possibility. Of withdrawing the capital nomination depending on what hear them. And on on grosans you know yet obviously as a big moment when he said he might delayed the meeting. With Rosen sidebar to focus on captain Alec shows how important this issue is to the president. But it when asked whether or not he would fire him. Feet C did not want to give up too much but he did say my preference is to keep him how much credence do you get. I think I think I give credence that he takes the he also give a reason he doesn't leave. The New York Times story this is the capital floated the idea of having officials Wear a wire when meeting with the president. And even invoking the 25 amendments removed the president from office he said odd that he didn't believe the story in that. Was that number one complaint released right now against Rosen steinem and rows of Stein is somebody. Who is. Arguably been on the tonight cents. Sits or leave last year really since the since he came into office and an in the wake of the firing up of James told me. But I I'd die. You don't anybody it's hard to stay what he's going to do what in this situation like it does not see that he is poised to fire rose and finally it's not right now. And Jonathan he also talked a lot about various world issues he touched on North Korea. Iran and Israel and of the Palestinians potentially reaching a two state solution. China Japan. What about that were there any highlights and then that you feel like. May have made an impression today. Well off on a lot of them but I thought his comments on North Korea where we're quite each that you talked about. The extraordinary letters. That he is received two of them from Kim Jong noon. He talked and lowering its suburbs about these letters didn't said he showed one of them. Two the Japanese prime minister. Today who of course is. And no friend of North Korea. It's he's very much looking forward to meeting again with Kim John noon but the you know once again we've seen this developed between the extraordinary warmth. That didn't with which talks about Kim Johnson we wish you well know last year right here in new York at this very same gathering UN general assembly. He was talking about all out war with North Korea and now he's talking about this which seems to be it in his views genuine. Friendship was one of the most notorious dictators in the plan. Lining it on that note I thought about warmth in these relationships he also touted his relationship. With shooting ping of China and its. Yet he also came out today earlier today and then again during this press conference saying that he has evidence that will come out. That China is trying to meddle in the upcoming elections. Working against him so how do you reconcile that. Well he did it is a pattern with him of having. You know warm. Words. Creative worker if you will we at with world leaders. And then having a tougher policy and you can argue that's even that that's the case which Russia. He's never really said anything critical latter potent. But in some ways this administration is actually taking it pretty hard on Russia I would add another. It's your laundry list of of pretty amazing. Comments here from the president on international issues is what he said about Canada he acknowledged that he refused they want on one meeting. We the prime minister can with Justin Trudeau. And he he spoke in very harsh words about Canada's trade policy. And made it sound like he would be prepared to go forward with a trade agreement with Mexico alone and leave Canada. You know out of that agreement and start imposing massive terrorist he mentioned here on now on parks coming from Canada that was. Quite in it Simone made just been negotiating tactic from the president but very harsh words offer one of America's closest allies. He said that negotiators in Canada have been taking advantage of us for a long time and then and when asked about nap that you just set out right I don't like. Yeah yeah. Amazing amazing moments here and there have been very tough negotiations going on with with the Canadians and the Canadians are. All are quite concerned about the the status of the negotiations and yet the president here if for the bulk of the world press. Saying that he was refusing a meeting with with with the prime minister. And that lasted done a lot I wanna touch on the Iran nuclear dealing known North Korea kind of touted as if he's not working on a timeline but he thinks they're making good progress. What did you make of his comments about Iran just kind of being in such a state that he assumes that have to come to the table as. That's that's the note he has been sounding since he got. We lost on and crawled and that we do have Mary Alice parks also there in DC actually standing by she was also. Monitoring this for us Mary Alice I'll let you pick up where John unfortunately left I'm curious what you make of the president's comments regarding. You Ron you know essentially saying that maybe they'll make a deal maybe they won't but he kind of assumes at this point. There in such dire straits that they will have to come to the table at some point. And there's been so much conversation this week about whether it would make sense for the president. To sit down with Iranian leaders. There's been talk about a second meeting with North Korea. Why not offer the same kinds of meeting up personal meeting a personal one on one with a rod. That would be the historic and a big Dion so far doesn't seem something that's insisted that than just saying to president trump. It was in the wild to watch him turned dismiss the prospects of a future deal. When so far this administration has said that they are interested in potentially re crafting and refraining. Solemn and deal with. Erie and government. Marry us a note he also talked about the two state solution is another big moment you know and yet he said it's so important that I'm throwing that out there. Why the president image is bringing this up is so important. What's really different from what we've heard from this president so far with with them. Where does Israel and Palestine was really controversial when this president moved the Israeli embassy obviously this would be a totally different tax. But I had to say the will language he used during this press conferences RD getting a lot of questions raising eyebrows. On line I thought people just having a heyday with that comment about. This this. I hit in the mid to high end of the topic they are referred to as a real estate negotiation. Good that can be seen on the road is can be little link what is then obviously decades of conflict and and top politics going forward. You know people will definitely be dissecting this word for word as time goes on but at last at despondent kind of shift. Attention to tomorrow you know it really big deal you spoke for quite some time. About Brett Cavanaugh and this whole case tomorrow wrecked cantonal testify against his original accuser what can we expect there. Well we each got during that press conference preview to what professor Christine by the Ford is planning to say. During her opening remarks. It was interesting to sort of dissect some of what she is prepared to testify. Tomorrow because it went in direct contrast to what the president was saying during his press conference the president. Used words like it being a con job and politically motivated and that that all these allegations were driven by evil people and politician. While we sock in her opening her prepared statements are opening remarks tomorrow and we have some of that. Pulled up in a graphic that she's prepared to say absolutely I am not a political. Toy a I am not a political popping it. She is prepared to say that she is motivated. By a sense of duty a sense of civic obligation. And today she is testifying even though she is very scared. Right well we'll see how it all plays out tomorrow Mary Alice parks thank you so much. For acting out with us and we tomorrow morning will be covering that hearing it starts at 10 AM eastern time. We will have it live here on ABC as well as on ABC news live. So please don't miss that that does it for us for now though. I'm Diane Maceda thank you all for watching have a great day and remember you can get your headlines all they long. At abcnews.com. Or at your ABC news app had a great night.

