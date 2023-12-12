President Zelenskyy makes high-stakes plea to approve Ukraine aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with President Joe Biden – and lawmakers – to push for an aid package currently stalled in Congress.

December 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live