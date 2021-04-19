Transcript for Prosecution and defense present closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial

His name. Was to urge period Floyd. Junior. Did name that's forever change the city of Minneapolis is the same one the jury will be laser focused on. As they deliberate the fate of former police officer Derek show opened in closing arguments prosecutors walking the twelve jurors through doors Foley's life story. Blaming show opened for cutting it short what the defendant to. To George Foy. He was ruled a homicide. The prosecution reminding them of the painful viral video that sparked protests around the world. Use your common sense. Believe your eyes what you saw you saw for nine minutes and 29 circuit's. He. Did George Floyd begged until he could speak no more. Defense attorney Aric Nelson attempting to create reasonable doubt. Arguing show opens actions were justified. Reasonable police officer wouldn't understand. The situation. Mr. Ford was won't able to overcome the efforts of three police officers. While handcuffed. Showbiz team also zeroing in on Floyd's drunk and heart issues. True record exports to minimize. The timing. And the amount of illicit drugs that were found and mr. wounds blood stream. It's just simply increase. Both sides explaining the jury's responsibility. Detailing exactly each element of the laws they should consider when deliberating show beans three charges of second degree unintentional murder. Third degree murder and second degree manslaughter he's facing years in prison if convicted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.