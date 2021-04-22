Transcript for Prosecution files 43 additional charges against King Soopers shooting suspect

Morning everyone my name is Michael Garrity on the district attorney I appreciate coming out today for an update on the thinks Cooper's case. Today is April 22. It is one month since the horrific attack the tragically ended ten lives at king sleepers and impacted. Countless others. As you're aware the prosecution has now filed additional charges against the defendants I'll go through those briefly with the U at this point. Counts one through nine. Our murder in the first three counts each of the civilians were killed outside and inside king secrets on March 22. For murder and first create a maximum penalty in the state of Colorado is life without the possibility of parole. Each one of those victims are listed in the order in which they're killed. So if you look at count one. And instead of six was killed outside in the parking lot and you go through count nine Suzanne fountain. The final civilian killed inside of things. To their listed in the order in sequence in which things happen. One thing Ohio I feel that I think is a particularly important point is that all of the civilian victims all of the people. Was shot and killed. Before officer tally and other officers entered the Kingston it's so those first nine counts of people are community members. We tragically struck down a march points. And an officer tally another police officers bravely charged him and that brings us to count ten. Which is the murder in the first degree charged as related to officer tally of the old at least. And we turned the attempted murder charges. Which are class two felonies and carry a maximum are they carry a sentence of sixteen to forty years in state prison. Again these attempted murder charges or all listed in the sequence in which they happened. If you start with the first victim on the attempted murder charge and go through the last victim. Before turning to the police officers all of those are in the order that we believe they took place. I'm gonna move ahead to the attempt to murder counts against. The police officers who responded to the calls for help at kings troopers. You see their broken into two different categories one is the first law enforcement response. You see three officers named as victims. In that category. These are the three officers if she's been two officers. Who responded along with officer tallied so there were three officers and an initial response. Two of whom survived. So officer Brian couple Bianco and off Japan could neck. Are victims of an alleged attempted murder. And that's enough to you count as well known it carries a sentence of sixteen to 48 years. Men and this is a fact. Alleged that I want to highlight for you. Less than thirty seconds later so less than thirty seconds after off the tally was shot and killed. And the other two officers were victims of attempted murder. A second wave of officers and engaged and went in to concede there's that is less than thirty seconds later. And you see those officers listed. As well. And victims and either attempted murder with intense net deliberation or attempted murder under extreme indifference.

