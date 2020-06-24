Transcript for Prosecutor claims Roger Stone was given special treatment

We turn out to the high stakes testimony on Capitol Hill today a federal prosecutor. Is expected to tell congress that Roger Stone a close ally of president trop. Was given special treatment before his sentencing. ABC's outs for Shea has more. This morning the Justice Department under fire accused of giving a more lenient sentence to Roger Stone. President prompts a longtime friend who was convicted of lying to congress. Committed. Arens a Lansky a prosecutor who worked on the stone case is set to testify on Capitol Hill today. In his prepared remarks obtained by ABC news is a Lansky will tell lawmakers he saw favorable treatment for stone with his own eyes. In quote. I was told that the acting US attorney for the District of Columbia Timothy Shay was receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut stone a break. So let's key adding that he was told at Shea was afraid of the precedent. In response the Justice Department issued a statement saying mister is Lewinsky's allegations concerning the US attorney's motivations are based on his own interpretation of events and hearsay. At past. Not firsthand knowledge the Lansky and his team recommended its stone received between seven and nine years in prison. But following tweets from president from describing the recommendations as a miscarriage of justice. Attorney general William Bart stepped in reversing the team's recommendation. Stone was ultimately sentenced to three years. Still is scheduled to report what federal prison in Georgia next week. Now the president hasn't said whether pool parties but he did recently say its own can quote sleep well at night. Candidate Mona. Thank you Alex.

