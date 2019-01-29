Transcript for Protect yourself from life-threatening cold temperatures

And Alex present ABC news and we are in Chicago we're talking to what are the emergency room doctors here at northwestern. University and what are the things we're talking about the next couple of days in Chicago in the midwest the deep freeze. We're talking about possibly very dangerous temperatures. Dallas these are unprecedented temperatures that we're expecting in the midwest are not dangerous temperatures but the reality is is these are preventable injuries and for us in the emergency department. Here in Chicago and or question Mattison. These are these are things that can be heartbreaking and so we want to make sure we get the message across to everybody. Some things were looking for because being outside for just a short upon a time can be very dangerous piece is called get this is where everyone leaves their ego at the door from young to old is you have to wrap up if you don't have to go out don't go outside. But the reality is is your ear chummy your fingers or toes your ears your nose. Those are the areas most affected and in short amount of time we're talking minutes. So show us here do you make you mentioned the Leicester city ears fingers pulling on her he could where things were looking for your outside. What are the things that are. What what other parts of the body need to be most concerned about their outside absolutely so individuals may in the experience kind of numb this thing in their fingers and toes in and things like that. But discoloration. Blue colors of their fingers they can lose blood supply to their fingertips. And then they can become dark black. Because they lose that blood supply and and that tissue gets gets dad. And you are talking about it we have a patient model here you talk about her ears and I think so be careful for right ear nose you have to Wear hats you have to Wear gloves where multiple layers underneath these are the areas that. That there's not a lot of blood supply and I really really dangerous thing with these types of temperatures centerstate outside and you feel called the commenting you want the thing you. You think you want to do is stick your hand somewhere words pop because you're having a warmer you should not do that we should not do that that that degree of separation is something that can be actually worse. You want to do lukewarm water where your where here it's not hot. And slowly warm your fingers and slowly warm your toes in those areas that that were exposed doctors have someone comes into the Mercer you believe that frostbite this is one of the things you use what is this so this is called a bear hug her out so what's happening now so what you're seeing here is warm air is basically circulating over that the patients. And that way maintaining this warmth getting their core body temperature. Back up to physiologically parameters and this warm air as you said it's distributed evenly that's key. It is the it's very very. Wharton the number one thing Indian and severe hypothermia is your body tries to protect its vital organs and sprained your heart. Liver and I was sort those stories that's what your periphery is kind of the last. Component so with this device we can circulate the air across all the body and can get that core body temperature up. And so how old someone who maybe experiencing frostbite the underneath when of these devices. Could be dollars. We we have individuals and foresee that. Our city agencies first responders may find because they become altered they bring in men and their body temperatures tanner fifty degrees below movement. From their from their normal base. We will use this for some of the more severe cases but those that are not so serious you have some simple remedies are you guys do here at the hospital. Yeah warm blankets something that we use quite a bit in these types of circumstances. As part of argues that they care about. Are bear hug here if your home and you're feeling some of those cold temperatures and you have. Co wet in cold clothes remove those start getting some warm blankets on you get coverage you can kinda get your body temperature up. If you're experiencing anything in the fingers in the toes simple warm water lukewarm water not hot water some and be able to play sure hands and there so that you can kind of get that blood flow back to the digits in and save those save those fingers and make sure that that you can get them back to norm since the sticking your head or extremity and warm water could possibly say that if there's danger absolutely especially if you can do that early enough. Luke warm water not hot one not hot water is is the key. So what we're talking about temperatures possibly. Fifty below zero being the Chicago area it's Chicago it's like to vacate were hardy week we've been through winter before. He got to take this one more serious yeah this this is this is something different everyone has to be very very cautious this is something where everyone looks up from their neighbor for their friends for their fur and for anyone that they see out on the street the real threat. Without question you have to respect the elements especially these next 2448 hours these are extreme extreme conditions and so. I'm every one should heed the caution in the message that that you're delivering. Doctor thank you so much for for those tips as people here in Chicago brace for the deep freeze that's coming. For the rest of the week that's the latest from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago express are watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.