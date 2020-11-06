Protesters tear down statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis

More
Police were called to the scene after protesters tore down the statue in Virginia's capital.
1:01 | 06/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protesters tear down statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis
That's topic. There's an a rated. The it. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"Police were called to the scene after protesters tore down the statue in Virginia's capital.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71198304","title":"Protesters tear down statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis","url":"/US/video/protesters-tear-statue-confederate-president-jefferson-davis-71198304"}