Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil awoke this morning to see his shadow which means that -- according to legend -- there will be six more weeks of winter.

February 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live