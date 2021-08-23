Racehorse escapes track, runs on highway

More
A 2-year-old filly got loose before a race and ran onto a nearby highway before being reunited with her owners.
0:25 | 08/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Racehorse escapes track, runs on highway
Yeah yeah. Yeah yeah. Employ. I. Who could not important. Yeah. And who yeah. Not important.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"A 2-year-old filly got loose before a race and ran onto a nearby highway before being reunited with her owners.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79609423","title":"Racehorse escapes track, runs on highway","url":"/US/video/racehorse-escapes-track-runs-highway-79609423"}