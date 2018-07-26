Transcript for Radio DJs suspended for 'turban man' comment about Sikh American attorney general

Two popular New Jersey radio hosts were accused of making racist comments about the State's attorney general. We learned overnight that they've been taken off the air Dennis Malloy. And Judy Franco are drawing sharp criticism for the comments made on the Dennis and Judy show in Jersey 101 point five in all recordings they repeatedly referred to attorney general. Grew beer. Her while who is the country's first sick American attorney general as Coke German man. Governor Murphy called a comment abhorrent and went on to say quote hate speech has no place in New Jersey and it does not belong on our airwaves.

