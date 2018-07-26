Radio DJs suspended for 'turban man' comment about Sikh American attorney general

More
Hosts of "The Dennis & Judy Show" referred to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal as the "turban man" throughout their radio program.
0:38 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Radio DJs suspended for 'turban man' comment about Sikh American attorney general
Two popular New Jersey radio hosts were accused of making racist comments about the State's attorney general. We learned overnight that they've been taken off the air Dennis Malloy. And Judy Franco are drawing sharp criticism for the comments made on the Dennis and Judy show in Jersey 101 point five in all recordings they repeatedly referred to attorney general. Grew beer. Her while who is the country's first sick American attorney general as Coke German man. Governor Murphy called a comment abhorrent and went on to say quote hate speech has no place in New Jersey and it does not belong on our airwaves.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56843136,"title":"Radio DJs suspended for 'turban man' comment about Sikh American attorney general","duration":"0:38","description":"Hosts of \"The Dennis & Judy Show\" referred to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal as the \"turban man\" throughout their radio program.","url":"/US/video/radio-djs-suspended-turban-man-comment-sikh-american-56843136","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.