Rapper Cardi B indicted: Source

Rapper Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury in Queens linked to a strip club brawl, a source tells ABC News.
0:20 | 06/21/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Rapper Cardi B indicted: Source
Rapper party B has been indicted on charges stemming from a melee at a queens strip club and April -- be rejected a plea deal that would have included no jail time if she pleaded guilty to third degree assault. Turning these accused of throwing items inside angels strip club in flushing last August injuring two bartenders. 26 year old due back in court next Tuesday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

