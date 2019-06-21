Transcript for Rapper Cardi B indicted: Source

Rapper party B has been indicted on charges stemming from a melee at a queens strip club and April -- be rejected a plea deal that would have included no jail time if she pleaded guilty to third degree assault. Turning these accused of throwing items inside angels strip club in flushing last August injuring two bartenders. 26 year old due back in court next Tuesday.

