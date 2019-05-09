Transcript for Rare 2-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey

The little timber rattlesnake has ended up in a good place this firm in Burlington County knows a lot about reptiles and amphibians. Two of its employees were Al in the pine barons recently. And they came across a rarity he is venomous but tiny weighing only announcer to what sets this week's old rattlesnake apart. He has to hit San appears like there and had on the right side of the more dominant one. And notes that'll just kind of does go along with a but every once in awhile the other panel wanna go and a different direction. The Patel is Dave Schneider is such direction issues could Duma to headed snake in the wild so he and a work colleague also named Dave discovered the snake. And brought him to their workplace the hope is the little guy dubbed double days. We'll take food and grow we'll probably probably try within the more dominant had first and just significant. They can get down at the swallow the pride normally. Bomb. Then events that they were gonna wanna get acts are just as he was going on internally those through summons. Schneider is with her ecological associates an environmental firm that works to protect endangered species in including snakes. Where we identify the critical habitats. And then we can avoid adverse impacts to those habitats it maintains a collection of other endangered snakes including rebels' next. This one has had a cameo role in several movies including a 2002 film titled. Thirteenth child legend of the Jersey devil. The hope is little doubled Dave with his four bright guys in two flickering tongues will flourish in joined the firm's collection Scott Miller experience in the way when your world. Across the prayers of hope for the best but who knows no guarantees no guarantee because they're not sure what is going on inside the snake does it have a fully developed a justice system. The hope is they will leave the little snake known is double B. Tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.