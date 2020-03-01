Record number of police died by suicide in 2019

In 2019, 228 current or former officers died by suicide, compared with 172 in 2018, the nonprofit group Blue H.E.L.P. announced on Thursday.
Transcript for Record number of police died by suicide in 2019
Tony nineties saw a record number of deaths by suicide among the nation's law enforcement officers. 220 former or current officers took their lives lost here that's a 32% increase over 28 teen. More than 13 of the deaths were forced states New York California Texas and Florida. If you know 81 are you yourself need help please call the suicide hotline at 1802738255.

