Transcript for Recovery efforts underway after 7.0 quake causes major damage in Alaska

How we're gonna go too will car in Anchorage Alaska as things are trying to give back to normal after that magnitude seven earthquake. On Friday will. Good morning Lindsey Alaskan civil war looking around the clock to date Anchorage back up and running after that seven point oh earthquake struck on Friday this offer ample right after the earthquake had an island of rubble a red SUV was trapped. On that island this morning it's almost drivable again there is. One road that still has significant damage to the north that the does something of a local attraction a lot of residents going therein. Climbing through the rubble but for the most part they've done. A great job of getting these roads back to open their hoping to have two major arteries to highways reopen. By rush hour traffic schools remain closed but at this point the governor says this could have been much worse and he is thankful. That nobody was killed. Lindsay. RA will car thank you so much for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.