-
Now Playing: Trump's 4th of July event cost Pentagon $1.2M
-
Now Playing: Blue Angels pay tribute to deployed troops with impressive routine
-
Now Playing: Nonbinary pronoun 'they' added to Merriam-Webster dictionary
-
Now Playing: Girlfriend in Jennifer Dulos case appears in court for new charge
-
Now Playing: Denver Zoo debuts new lion cub to public
-
Now Playing: Red Arrows perform dazzling flyover in Colorado Springs
-
Now Playing: New Mexico plans to offer college tuition for free
-
Now Playing: Facebook, Twitter and Google testify to Senate committee on online extremism
-
Now Playing: Wrigley Field crowd cheers on fan’s amazing cap trick
-
Now Playing: Robert O'Brien: A ‘privilege to serve’ with Trump
-
Now Playing: Babysitter arrested in 2-year-old's hot car death
-
Now Playing: Mom pursues charges after video shows her son with special needs being beaten up
-
Now Playing: Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by quarter of percentage point
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old boy opens salon in parents’ basement: People should ‘do what they love’
-
Now Playing: Washington woman claims self-defense in murder of husband, attorney says
-
Now Playing: Teen activist Greta Thunberg urges US lawmakers to ‘listen to the scientists’
-
Now Playing: Sara's birthday party: Keke's rap, Michael's surprise
-
Now Playing: Sara's bounce house birthday
-
Now Playing: Man who robbed bank dressed as mummy on Friday the 13th sought in Houston
-
Now Playing: Suspected serial killer charged in murders of 4 women all found dead in vacant homes