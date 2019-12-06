Transcript for Red Sox legend David Ortiz takes 1st steps after he's shot

Next to the fast moving investigation and recovery for David Ortiz the Red Sox legend has taken his first steps. And think shot in the Dominican Republic police charged a suspect overnight that there are new questions swirling about a possible motive for the attack. Overnight a man. Is charged in the day they don't T shooting. 25 year old suspect is seen with bruises and cuts on this base likely the result of enraged or tease fans who freedom before police arrived Sunday night. When the former baseball star was shot inside a club in his hometown of Santa Domingo. Police say the man charged as an accomplice drove the gunman to the club on a motorcycle. Investigators say the men tried to escape after the shooting but the motorcycle fell on the pavement and open up the suspect's mother rushing to our son's defense. Despite his criminal record for drug trafficking saying he's not a criminal. His lawyer calls him an innocent motorcycle taxi driver police are now searching for to shooter while trying to pinpoint the motive. Speaking to reporters a spokesman for chase called the shooting he act of a hit man. According to the Associated Press police are investigating whether a brief relationship in Santo Domingo set in motion a chain of events that led to the shooting. The AP says law enforcement officials are not elaborating on what kind of relationship they are investigating. Who loved in his hometown Ortiz often traveled the dangerous streets of slanted to mingle with little or no security trusting in his fans to protect him. Back in Boston or cheeses wife says he staple awake and resting comfortably after his second surgery. Doctors removed part of his liver and small and large antacids experts say that gunshot could have easily killed him. And authorities say the suspect in custody has used at least two aliases and how fife other suspects or on the run.

