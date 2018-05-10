Transcript for Red tide spreads to Miami

Well many of Florida's popular beaches are now deserted shut down because of red tide red tide can cause breathing problems and is blamed for waves of dead fish. Well the tourism industry could take a financial hit worth millions of dollars as the toxic algae forces Miami Dade County beaches to close. The governor announcing three million dollars in aid in the red tide is showing up. Along the Atlantic coast this week thanks to strong winds from the gulf. I've been working ocean has for twenty years in this our first closure and Miami to account for a tat that accurate call it's pretty crazy a lot of people have come from the West Coast to escape some of the red ties to come on the East Coast enjoy the beaches and I have to tell them that were closed and their completely shocked. Yes because it's very unusual to see here on the Atlantic coast that had been a huge problem on the Gulf Coast. Experts fear the problem could get worse in the coming months.

