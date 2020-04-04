Remembering music legend Bill Withers

More
Americans quarantined at home honor the Grammy Award-winning artist by singing "Lean on Me."
1:24 | 04/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Remembering music legend Bill Withers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"Americans quarantined at home honor the Grammy Award-winning artist by singing \"Lean on Me.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69972141","title":"Remembering music legend Bill Withers","url":"/US/video/remembering-music-legend-bill-withers-69972141"}