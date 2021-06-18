Rep. Barbara Lee: Women need ‘freedom to make their own decisions’ on abortion

ABC News&rsquo; Linsey Davis speaks with Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., on her fight for reproductive rights and her decision to speak out about receiving a &ldquo;back-alley&rdquo; abortion as a teenager.

