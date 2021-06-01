Transcript for Rep. Jim Langevin recounts events when protesters stormed Capitol

Wanna talk to congressman Jim engine and now Democrat of Rhode Island. Congressman thank you for joining us tonight he had just tell us about your day is best you can I assume you're clearly safe. Right now where you on the floor when the song wonderful what have you learned. I ride done capitol complex this morning getting ready for the she's he'd get 1 PM which they did. There were only four record members that are on both sides to IO house and senate. A lot of the forests are most of us that are watching the proceedings. From our offices and who wrote this in and out as the gate when I'm. Then surely Iran objected to a car show. Well we got word that kept protesters. Stormed the capitol and end started shoot. Try to and that began to interfere with the proceedings. I was in the senate. And eventually that a couple times outs in the recess. And and then we were told duplicate your sheltered place and down it is weird so I think. I hear in my office with a all of my stuff numbers and then none. He wildly capitol police and don't get the idea and he he now the National Guard on the scene secured the capitol complex. We just got a tweet from may your colleague congressman Clough averaging clever move the with the democratic majority whip. Who is quoted saying I faced violent hatred before I was not deterred them and will not be deterred now tonight congress will continue the business. A certifying the Electoral College votes what more do you know about how this is all in unfold tonight. That's right it we have a constitution responsibility and we so that responsibility tonight. I would hurt my leadership that as soon as the capitol police and that law enforcement there security capitol complex once again. They had to proceedings of the joint session the house and senate to count the electoral votes will contribute. That is our job and I think is important that we receive but tonight that that no matter what time we have to resume but we cannot allow. This mob that stormed capitol. That borders on 8888. Coup attempt. It's really is and assault on our democracy. We can't allow that to be ignored the games you know that two if you disrupt. These were the people and do interrupt this electoral vote count. We broke out these electoral votes and Joseph Biden and Emma Harris will be declared the the president and vice president of the United States. And ended do you expect that we'll get finished it tonight do you think the so your colleagues and our gonna scaled back their objections. In the wake of this Ryan. I hope that may have icons gonna reflect on what happened. Today can understand how what is not to do anything that's going to further incite violence. The entire group protests. And questioned the outcome. The election in the October oh count. Is over should and it has been done at the state level in its certified the election that concerned by election officials. And Republican legislatures many kinds are. Republican legislatures that. A certified. These results. I won't congress right now is do basically ceremonial and for more than 200 years every four years the congress meets in joint session. Concedes the electoral votes and count those other programs that have been certified incentive to us. And in the is that the Bates who this should not have happened today if he can't happen. And I'm very disappointed in president trump. That he keeps. He didn't keep perpetuating these lies it's almost it's eight keeps it penalized over over the people start to believe. And it really does if it weren't if it sides by its insights these protesters and it is just wrong the president needs to come out in speak clearly. And definitively. That you could protest he just stand down and let the work with the people who can. I've spoken with several other democratic colleagues today who say that's an abuse of power. At least two are drawing up articles of impeachment Carson Jeffries Hakeem Jeffries ahead of the caucus said that everything is on the table right now. Is that something that should be considered in the name of accountability. He didn't name of accountability everything should be on the table but also that we are fourteen days away from January 20 and on that day at noon. Joseph Biden and from a Paris are going to be sworn in. As the next president and vice president of the United States that is a certainty that outcome is not going to change the people have spoken. The election results are in to those people that don't like the results though they'll be an election for years but this election is over. Carson layman thanks for your time today good luck tonight stay safe. Thank you George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.