Transcript for Road below FIU bridge should have been closed before collapse, new report finds

That was one of everyone's biggest questions. Why wasn't Southwest Eighth Street closed under the F I U Bridge? When all those cracks appeared today? Federal investigators say, the engineers should have made that decision the size and depth of the cracking photographed two days before the F i U Bridge collapsed, a clear indication the road beneath should have been closed. Now federal investigators have placed responsibility for that decision that was never made on the lead engineers. In a call hours before the collapse in March 2,018 lead engineer Denny Pate with Tallahassee based FIG engineers reported the cracking on the Bridges north side span in pylon. But listen to the context of that call, but we're taking a look at it and, uh, repairs or whatever we'll have to be done. But from a safety perspective, we don't see that there's any issue there, so we're not concerned about it from that perspective. Not concerned, likely The reason. No decision was made to close southwest eighth Street below, where 92 tons of collapsing concrete killed six people as lead engineer on the bridge project, you see his seal there on the schematics, investigators say he should have made the call to close the road. He dreamed he designed bridges when he was eight years old. Dani Paid is a career veteran bridge engineer highly regarded as an innovator in his field. This is a video from his Transportation Development Foundation Hall of Fame honor, though with a National Transportation Safety Board gag order on this investigation, not pate nor FIG has explained why. The OSHA report also places blame on the bridge contractor You NIA Construction for lack of judgment in safety measures. I'm Glenna Milberg in Southwest Miami Dade Local 10 News.

