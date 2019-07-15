Rescuers save bleeding puppy buried alive on Hawaiian beach

More
The dog was sunburnt and had been cut by a machete before being buried in sand.
0:54 | 07/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescuers save bleeding puppy buried alive on Hawaiian beach
School. Fool me. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"The dog was sunburnt and had been cut by a machete before being buried in sand. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64349790","title":"Rescuers save bleeding puppy buried alive on Hawaiian beach","url":"/US/video/rescuers-save-bleeding-puppy-buried-alive-hawaiian-beach-64349790"}