Transcript for Residents in Florida neighborhood evacuated due to massive sinkholes

Frustration. Anger and fear are you really Rihanna really scary as sink holes continue to open now in Marion Penders Ocala subdivision. The two most recent ones just steps from her door my husband's. You know driving a rating he told me up the road this kind of soft freight there and then later that Fayette that's in the sinkhole opened up so how did you think he'd be driving in your neighborhood and then. Klebanov in her car. Do you technical engineers worked diligently all day securing and testing all the holes the city engineer counts at least twelve. Eight families were forced to evacuate while more. It's had a bag ready in case they say you need to evacuate we can just got out Henderson as the homeowners association has been updating every one via a phone app. The latest news if all point seven. I it. And whatnot and she apparently working on Saturday and then returned Monday that testing should be completed next week the FD continued saying a report with suggested solutions should be available by the end of this week.

