Transcript for Residents ordered to evacuate from 8-story condo

Breaking overnight residents of a Condo building in Miami have been told to get out. Because the building has been deemed unsafe the eight story Condo has nearly 140 units. City officials claim the building's columns are structurally inefficient and say management failed to complete a forty year recertification. Displaced residents are being offered temporary housing. It all follows June's Condo collapse near Surfside Florida which like 98 people dead since then several other buildings have been evacuated because of structural concerns.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.