Restrictions on TikTok ‘likely inevitable’: Cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs about lawmakers challenging the CEO of TikTok amid national security concerns on risks to American users’ data.

March 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live