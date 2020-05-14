Transcript for Retired general Dempsey joins US Army band to inspire Americans during coronavirus

General Jim Congo before his chief of staff of the united states army. Mortgage market years the toughest times the military's use music Isa fears inspire hope remind us who we are. Through these tough times together. I invite you to listen to this sought reduced by US army band outrage. And collaboration. With our processes. They're great 37 she missed the army retired journal. Marty Dempsey. It speaks to what we're all. Thank you and we remain. Strong. I don't. You can see. Changes that. Bloomberg these and these past few days and then very. We're not drill. Lou. Things. Meet me seeing. And I came. That's these. Glad no. He. And believe. You know. We're. We. And if we love this price hit its. And do what they need more than. Lehrer okay. This great game. They know that changes. 89. Night. It's. Okay. He constant. I. Okay. Okay. And now and he. More than five. You learn you move forward blogger and running room. Yeah. And do what they're there go. And others. Slinger. We me. B. Feel. And. I. You learn everything the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.