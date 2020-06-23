Transcript for Retired NYPD detective says focus should be on police education

As protesters continue to fill the streets calling for national crackdown on racial profiling, excessive use of force by police, and while some people are pushing for better police training, here now to discuss is retired NYPD detective, Kurt Burkhalter, so much emphasis is being put on training, there seems more in education. They seem like they should go hand in hand. Training versus educating a police officer? Well, first, a pleasure to be here, T.J. So, when we talk about training, most often we think about teaching someone to respond to a very specific set of stimuli. If you think of the sports, when the ball comes to the left you step to the left. Education focuses more on providing information and knowledge that promotes reflection and more effective decisionmaking. So while training is effective in certain forms of police -- aspects of police work, such as firearm training and tactics, and so forth, the decisionmaking aspect should be based on education. How long in your opinion should a police officer, should a person be trained before they are given a gun and be put out on the streets to police? For several reasons, I would envision that that training should last at least two years. Under its current reiteration, most police academies, most police training programs last five, six months. However, when we talk about the education factor alone, I would recommend that police officers, or potential police officers, take courses in psychology and small group psychology, sociology, anthropology. World history, American history. Counseling and interviewing, so forth. That curriculum would take some time in order to master it. Kirk, help me understand. If I wanted to be a police officer here in New York state, I have six months of training. If I want to be barber in new York state, I need a year. How did we get to this point where it seems -- it seems wild to think that so little training is necessary before you're a police officer. My father was a police officer. He became a police officer in 1962. I became a police officer in the mid-'80s. Our training was rather similar. I would suspect that the training police officers receive today is still somewhat similar. This hasn't progressed. There are other aspects of society like you mentioned becoming a barber, folks out here providing a service, they need a certain level of training. However, police departments haven't progressed in the same fashion. So this needs to be move forward into the 21st century. Pretty much I would recommend throwing out the book and starting over. This training should be akin to an undergraduate degree in some form of police science. Some would argue it doesn't matter how much training, how much education, that wasn't going to stop what we saw in that video out of Minneapolis, what can you do about something like that? Or do you even think that's a matter of training and education or just a matter of that individual doing something malicious? All the training and education in the world isn't going to change someone's heart and mind. However, if we spend two years and engage in this long process of education and evaluation, I do believe that we're more likely to catch those folks who are probably not suitable for this profession and I think that's the key here. However, we'll never really move forward with society as far as law enforcement is concerned until we start to think more about rights and equal rights. Further, with regards to the education/training aspect, when police officers come into the academy learning about constitutional law, having an understanding of the bill of rights, an understanding of what it means that every individual has certain individual rights that are granted to them under the constitution I think that would be wildly helpful also. Maybe this is the time, professor. Like you say, to throw the book out. We appreciate you, professor. Kirk Burkhalter. Good to see you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.