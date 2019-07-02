Retiring police corporal moved to tears as son answers last radio call

Emotional moment for highway police corporal Roy Martin as he signs off with the help of his son, also a member of the force, for the last time after 31 years of service.
0:47 | 02/07/19

Comments
There are urged everything. Villagers hadn't been born potential audience. As a great pleasure to announce at 31 years of dedicated service. My dad called the lord mark there are so I was pleased that report phony is retiring in his final Jensen. In my article or Martin to acknowledge your chance the greatest man of Arkansas police corporal mark performed morning you're officially 107. 350. Myself Kim and came here from if you look at it. And you. Demos I guiana version. No majority. It's orange 500.

