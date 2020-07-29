Transcript for Revel scooters suspend operation in New York City

Center if you're wondering why we're not seeing more of these mopeds out on the street today it's because the company as you mentioned rebel halt that voluntarily. Its operation in New York City today that's because but yet a second death tied to the company. The latest death happened at about 3:15 this morning and regal park a 32 year old man. Was headed north on wood haven boulevard when he struck a light pole friends and family members. Went to the scene in Queens to pray this afternoon. This comes after the death of Munich a four channel two reporter who died after falling off the back of a rebel in Brooklyn on July 18. For weeks now there have been many many complaints of people driving rebels erratically going against traffic riding on sidewalks not wearing a helmet. Before today congressman after got had demanded an investigation. And further regulation. I throw a father or mother would salute kitchen window. In one of these older without helmets this is totally unacceptable I am very dangerous I heard. Screeching of the greats once when CB stop. And I saw what we can find that was a reporter fly off the mopeds. His hit her head out to the ground no helmet no helmet. Revel has made the decision to shut down their service for the time being. And that is the right thing to do because no one should to be running a business that is not safe. For the mayor promised today rebel won't be back in business until they've proven. That they can operate things safely last month rebel suspended 1000 users accusing many of its customers. A breaking the rules.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.