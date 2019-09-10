Transcript for Reward grows to $52,000 in search for missing NJ girl

New details in the case of a five year old who vanished in south Jersey nearly a month ago the reward for information on dole say how abouts. Has now jumped to more than 50000 dollars the latest offer comes from the New Jersey State Police unions which have put up 101000 dollars. They'll say appeared while playing at eight disappeared while playing at a park and Princeton she may have been lured away by a man in a red van.

