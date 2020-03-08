Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Rhino celebrates 1st birthday at the San Diego Zoo
Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:44","description":"Caretakers at the San Diego Zoo helped Edward the rhino and family celebrate his 1st birthday with his favorite meal, hay.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72149366","title":"Rhino celebrates 1st birthday at the San Diego Zoo","url":"/US/video/rhino-celebrates-1st-birthday-san-diego-zoo-72149366"}