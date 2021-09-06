Many of richest Americans paid nearly nothing in federal income taxes: Report

More
ProPublica's Jesse Eisinger discusses his explosive investigation finding that billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffet often paid less in federal income taxes than normal Americans.
8:44 | 06/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Many of richest Americans paid nearly nothing in federal income taxes: Report

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:44","description":"ProPublica's Jesse Eisinger discusses his explosive investigation finding that billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffet often paid less in federal income taxes than normal Americans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78163391","title":"Many of richest Americans paid nearly nothing in federal income taxes: Report","url":"/US/video/richest-americans-paid-federal-income-taxes-report-78163391"}