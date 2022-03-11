Rise in AAPI hate crimes has many Asian Americans feeling under attack

One year after the deadly Atlanta spa mass shootings, KGO’s Dion Lim takes an in-depth look at the alarming rise in anti-Asian hate crimes across the country.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live