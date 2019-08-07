River littered with dead fish after Jim Beam fire

The Kentucky River was littered with dead fish on Sunday in the wake of a massive fire at a bourbon warehouse.
Transcript for River littered with dead fish after Jim Beam fire
Thousands of fish have died after a fire at a gym urban Wear house Jim beam bourbon warehouse in Kentucky. Officials say this blaze left a 23 mile long alcohol plume in the Kentucky river and that plume is expected to reach the Ohio River. 45000. Barrels of alcohol would restrain that fire last week. A new record of the movies this weekend Spider-Man up far from home took home a 185. Million dollars in the box office. That's the largest six day opening ever report Tuesday released the movie also earned a record 39. Million dollars on opening day I thought this weekend at the east edge of love did have a good one Mary now.

