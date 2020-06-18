Robert Fuller's brother killed in a shooting with police More Detectives say they were looking for a suspect believed to be involved in kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Robert Fuller's brother killed in a shooting with police This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Detectives say they were looking for a suspect believed to be involved in kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71326921","title":"Robert Fuller's brother killed in a shooting with police","url":"/US/video/robert-fullers-brother-killed-shooting-police-71326921"}