Rockhopper penguins check out other exhibits in zoo

Penguins at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium walked around visitor areas to check out other exhibits after the facility closed its doors for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
3:00 | 03/17/20

Rockhopper penguins check out other exhibits in zoo

