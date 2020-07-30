Roller skating makes a comeback during COVID-19

More
With people looking to spend as much of the summer outside as possible, roller skating has seen a surge in popularity, ABC News’ Romina Puga reports.
4:53 | 07/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roller skating makes a comeback during COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:53","description":"With people looking to spend as much of the summer outside as possible, roller skating has seen a surge in popularity, ABC News’ Romina Puga reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72064188","title":"Roller skating makes a comeback during COVID-19","url":"/US/video/roller-skating-makes-comeback-covid-19-72064188"}