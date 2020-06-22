Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for Roosevelt statue to be removed from American Museum of Natural History
Eric city's museum of natural history we'll have a new favor welcoming visitors the statue of president Teddy Roosevelt. Is being removed critics say depicts black and indigenous people as racially inferior. And in North Carolina cheers and music accompanied the removal of a 75 foot tall confederate statue in Raleigh.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
