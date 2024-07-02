Rudy Giuliani disbarred over 'false and misleading' statements on 2020 election

The ruling is a consequence of Giuliani's "demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public," the decision said.

July 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live