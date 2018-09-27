Transcript for Runaway kangaroo found safe after 48 hours away from Florida home

I'm happy ending here in Jupiter farms where storm the kangaroo. Is back here at home you won't be able to see him out here in front. He's getting some rest storms owner Eric Lester bird said the kangaroo has been worn out from his journey. Has been laying down since he was brought back home he was spotted blocks from his home by western guards friends who were searching out 1 AM. Lesser guard caught up to the kangaroo island was able to bring him home storm had been gone since Monday night. Lester board said it felt like chasing a ghost the kangaroos a steep impacted Eva. Come hang over. I'm searching you have to jurors were storm that's killed is because those whose little. Little aggravated with them serve a you know Legos with that a relationship. Buster guard said he appreciates the community's response and help getting stormed back here at home yes. Seven kangaroo that is in closure here in Jupiter farms. He says he now plans to build a bigger fans. Reporting in Jupiter farms I'm tore recent connect WPBF. 25 news.

