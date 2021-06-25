Now Playing: Breaking down the Britney Spears court case

Now Playing: Legal analyst predicts 20- to 25-year sentence for Derek Chauvin

Now Playing: Miami-Dade fire chief discusses Surfside building collapse

Now Playing: Miami-Dade County chairman: ‘We’re praying that we can find more people’

Now Playing: Florida state representative on Surfside building collapse

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Eviction moratorium extended

Now Playing: Man recounts finding boy trapped in rubble of Florida building collapse

Now Playing: Afghan translators fear Taliban’s return as they seek refuge in US

Now Playing: Condo collapse eyewitness describes aftermath of building’s fall

Now Playing: Surfside, Florida, mayor discusses devastating building collapse

Now Playing: Eviction moratorium extended to July 31

Now Playing: Authorities investigate cause of Florida condo collapse

Now Playing: Images from inside the collapse in Surfside, Florida

Now Playing: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington, DC

Now Playing: New York state court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license

Now Playing: COVID-19 delta variant spreads across US

Now Playing: Man discusses responding to condo collapse

Now Playing: Biden, bipartisan group of senators reach deal on infrastructure bill