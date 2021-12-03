Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn to mark her birthday

More
This statue was designed prior to Ginsburg's death and had her endorsement.
1:04 | 03/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn to mark her birthday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"This statue was designed prior to Ginsburg's death and had her endorsement.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76418939","title":"Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn to mark her birthday","url":"/US/video/ruth-bader-ginsburg-statue-unveiled-brooklyn-mark-birthday-76418939"}