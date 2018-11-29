Transcript for RV AWARDS SHOW

I'm Karla Rodriguez in Elkhart Indiana BRV business of the year award is here where you'll find they industry's top RB and component manufacturers. If your on the list of five runner ups but it's it's a forest river touring edition that's taking home the prize as he overall winner. Just like car fanatics look for the motor trend car of the year RV owners are fanatics who want to know which one is the best. And it seems like this year the forest river vengeance is now one of the bent means of Arby's. Throughout the year RV industry experts study all the ins and outs of all things are these from trailers to motor homes they look out for new innovative features in new models and redesigned more than 80% of these vehicles are made in L Carr in the surrounding area. Driving the economy and northern Indiana. It's important forty manufacturers to this lady inundated designs being added to these recreational vehicles pulling heels are a growing demographic of consumers believing the RV a life Salant just as the pace of America changes so do these are seats. Reporting in Elkhart Indiana Karla Rodriguez you're watching ABC news live.

